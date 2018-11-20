Hilo Skateboarders May Get Skate Park

Hilo Skateboarders May Get Skate ParkNovember 20, 2018, 2:39 PM HST (Updated November 20, 2018, 2:39 PM)
Many skateboarders in East Hawai‘i have wanted an official skate park to be built in Hilo and it looks like their dreams may come to a reality soon.
In a Nov. 8, 2018, reply letter to Big Island resident Aizayah Ayoso, Hawai‘i County Mayor Kim said:
Thank you for your letter sharing your thoughts and feelings about a skate park in Hilo. I appreciate your comments and have been looking into this matter. Our Department of Parks and Recreation has identified a potential site in the Hilo area and are working on satisfying the legal requirements of the potential site.
I thank you for your patience and I am looking forward to making this happen.
Sincerely,
Harry Kim
Mayor