Hilo Skateboarders May Get Skate Park

Many skateboarders in East Hawai‘i have wanted an official skate park to be built in Hilo and it looks like their dreams may come to a reality soon.

In a Nov. 8, 2018, reply letter to Big Island resident Aizayah Ayoso, Hawai‘i County Mayor Kim said:

Thank you for your letter sharing your thoughts and feelings about a skate park in Hilo. I appreciate your comments and have been looking into this matter. Our Department of Parks and Recreation has identified a potential site in the Hilo area and are working on satisfying the legal requirements of the potential site.

I thank you for your patience and I am looking forward to making this happen.

Sincerely,

Harry Kim

Mayor