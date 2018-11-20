George Kahumoku Jr. Releasing New Projects

Grammy Award winning slack key guitar master, George Kahumoku, Jr. is bringing two new projects to the public this year just in time for your holiday gifting.

The first project is a CD anthology of favorite songs called Reminiscing. This collection derives mostly from Kahumoku’s early recordings plus two unreleased bonus tracks: Unchained Melody with Kahumoku singing in Hawaiian with his 12-string slack key guitar and accompanied by Grammy winning protégé Daniel Ho on ukulele; and Lokomaikaʻi (Amazing Grace) which Kahumoku sings with guitar while accompanied by Ho on piano. Four songs are Kahumoku’s popular originals and six are traditional. The performances are mostly beautiful duets that include his son, Keoki, his brother, Moses, the great Norton Buffalo, and Ho. Kahumoku’s soulful Ua Mau is solo and the last song, Muliwai, is a treasured recording of Kahumoku’s father.

The second project is Kahumoku’s long-awaited Slack Key Ukulele instructional DVD. Perfect for beginners and intermediate players alike, this DVD is a great introduction to this unique and easy-to-play ʻukulele tuning with over 70-minutes of split-screen instruction.

Kahumoku is currently engaged in raising funds for these new projects on Kickstarter, and is seeking assistance in funding these projects with your choice of a wide variety of rewards. To pre-order these go online. Kickstarter supporters will be the first to receive these as soon as they are available in early December. There are some special rewards for going beyond the pre-order, including VIP reserved “Patron of the Arts” front row seats to a future Slack Key Show; Kahumoku’s original art work; special CD sets; coffee gift bags and others.