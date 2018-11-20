Celebrate Christmas at Kealakekua Ranch Center

Christmas at the Ranch, a free community event, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Kealakekua Ranch Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Enjoy photos with Santa, face painting, balloon art, a monster truck bouncy house, popcorn, cotton candy and a hula performance.

Christmas at the Ranch is hosted by Kealakekua Ranch Center to celebrate the holidays with residents and visitors.

About Kealakekua Ranch Center

Kealakekua Ranch traces its roots to Henry Nicholas (H.N.) Greenwell’s arrival in Hawai‘i in the 1850’s. H.N. launched a successful general store supplying necessities to a growing island population. Today, H.N.’s great-grandchildren carry on the family tradition of supplying goods and services to the community through their independent, family-owned and operated shopping center and ChoiceMART Supermarket.

Kealakekua Ranch Center and ChoiceMART are conveniently located on the Māmalahoa Highway, just 10 minutes south of Keauhou using the new bypass road. A major employer in the South Kona District, Kealakekua Ranch also supports hundreds of local farmers, fishermen and producers by featuring local produce, fish and island products at ChoiceMART.