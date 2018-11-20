Big Island High Schoolers Experience ‘Real World’ 

As students entered the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center’s Moanahoku Hall on Nov. 4, 2018, they were handed new identities and sent off to experience a simulated “real world” at HFS Federal Credit Union’ Reality Fair.

Students started with a career, salary, spouse (for most), a child and even debt. Then they were tasked with purchasing needs and wants, such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, food and other everyday expenses.

“It put into perspective how important it is to keep track of the money I spend and how easy it is to overspend.”

Within an hour-and-a-half’s, students had made major life purchases and experienced the stress of the real world costs. The true costs of items and services they see and use every day were eye-opening for many. Some even had to go back to booths to return their original choice and make new choices better suited for their budget.

At the end of it all, the students enjoyed the interactive experience and had gained new knowledge to take away with them as they prepare for their own “real world,” compliments of HFS Federal Credit Union.

“I was able to put myself in my parents’ shoes.”

HFS Federal Credit Union hopes that the students walked away from the Reality Fair feeling more confident in their decision making skills when it comes to spending habits and money management.

After attending this event, these Big Island keiki will be better prepared for their financial future, said a HFS Federal Credit Union press release.

“I realized that money is not unlimited.”

This event would not have been possible without the help of the credit union’s staff members and community volunteers. HFS Federal Credit Union thanks everyone who helped and to all who attended.

For more information on the Reality Fair, or to inquire on the credit union’s financial education program, contact HFS FCU at (808) 930-1400 or email hfs_marketing@hfsfcu.org.