The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering the workshop, “Intermediate Quickbooks, Desktop Version: Hands On” on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (Registration 8:30 a.m.), at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Dr., Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Building on the first class or for current users, this class goes beyond the basics. It is an informal, hands on session using your own company and sample companies. Bring in your laptop—QB Desktop version required, either Mac or Windows. The workshop will cover creating an invoice template, billing and receiving charges and bank reconciliation. As space is limited, pre-registration is required.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive