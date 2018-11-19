‘Ohana Health Plan Honors Behavioral Health Case Managers

‘Ohana Health Plan, a WellCare Health Plans, recently recognized four Community Care Services (CCS) case managers and one case management agency for providing exemplary care during its CCS provider appreciation luncheon and awards ceremony, which was held in Waipahu on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Under the state’s Department of Human Services QUEST Integration program, CCS assigns case managers to facilitate the delivery of behavioral and medical health services to approximately 4,800 Medicaid-eligible adults who have severe mental illness. ‘Ohana Health Plan has been the sole provider of CCS services since 2013.

CCS case managers meet face-to-face with members to assess their health, plan their care programs and monitor their progress towards reaching their behavioral health goals. To help ‘Ohana Health Plan members receive the right care in the most appropriate setting, case managers often meet members at the locations most convenient for them including parks and beaches.

Case managers tailor care approaches in order to provide appropriate and effective behavioral healthcare including case management services, 24/7 crisis assistance and connections to social support services that are critical to good health such as housing, food, transportation and employment as well as assistance with other services such as maintaining health insurance, food stamps or financial management.

The 2018 award winners include:

‘Ohana CCS Excellence in Case Management: Allen Faust, Mental Health Kokua, Hawai‘i

‘Ohana CCS Excellence in Case Management: Sachi Mendoza-Yamamoto, Mental

Health Kokua, O‘ahu

Health Kokua, O‘ahu `Ohana CCS Excellence in Case Management: Mike Pablin, Hope Treatment Services,

O‘ahu

O‘ahu ‘Ohana CCS Clinician of the Year: Heather Pierucki, Helping Hands Hawai‘i, O‘ahu

‘Ohana CCS Excellence in Partnership: CARE Hawai‘i, O‘ahu, Hawai‘i, Maui and Kaua‘i

“We’re honored to recognize these outstanding case managers for their extraordinary commitment to providing quality care and services to some of our most vulnerable members when they need it most,” said Scott Sivik, state president, ‘Ohana Health Plan. “Through their efforts and resourcefulness, our members experience better overall health outcomes and well-being.”