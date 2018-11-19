November 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east southeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds will continue through middle of the week, delivering low clouds and showers mainly to windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. High clouds over the southern islands will gradually clear late today. Lighter winds are expected for the second half of the week, with increased moisture potentially leading to greater shower coverage.

