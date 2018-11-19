November 19, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday November 26: The next moderate northwest swell will fill in late today, peak tonight into Tuesday, then gradually lower into Wednesday. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores by Wednesday due to strengthening trade winds. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the upcoming week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of N medium period swell and ENE short period wind swell for the morning hours with occasional shoulder sets. The surf builds from the N into the chest to shoulder range for the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with WNW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT