New Book Traces Lives of Notable Islanders

Coming of age in Hawai‘i is a special experience, for native born and new transplants alike. Watermark Publishing traces this journey through the eyes of notable islanders: Don Ho, Tom Moffatt, Dan Akaka, Walter Dods, Ben Cayetano and a dozen others in a book titled Island Memoirs: The Days of Our Youth

Island Memoirs: The Days of Our Youth, is a unique anthology of first-person stories—from small kid time to school days to finding a place in sports or show business, the boardroom or the courtroom.

Excerpted from their personal memoirs of Hawai‘i, from pre-statehood days to the new millennium, this hardcover book highlights the early days of well-known entertainers, sportsmen, politicians, business leaders and others. Here is Ho before “Tiny Bubbles,” crashing his Air Force jet into a field; an infant Sam King in the arms of his amah in Hankow, China, long before he ever presided over a courtroom; cub reporter Eddie Sherman, rubbing elbows with Sinatra and Brando and a budding singer-actress named Bette Midler; a young Chief Freddie Letuli inventing the Samoan fire knife dance; Makia Malo and Henry Nalaielua, raised in the Hansen’s disease settlement at Kalaupapa; and Gentleman Ed Francis in his pre-wrestling days, standing for hours in the bread lines of Depression-era Chicago—among many other tales of childhood, early education and budding careers. A collective view of coming of age in Hawai‘i, Island Memoirs: The Days of Our Youth reminds us of the value of capturing for posterity the precious memories of our formative years.

Watermark Publishing is a leader in publishing memoirs of Hawai'i people—from educators and community organizers to athletes, entertainers, and business and political leaders. Its authors have chronicled their lives in Kapoho, Kalihi, Kāne'ohe, the Hāmākua Coast and across the Islands.

