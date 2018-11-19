PHOTO: Maunakea Gets a Dusting of Snow

PHOTO: Maunakea Gets a Dusting of SnowNovember 19, 2018, 8:59 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2018, 9:00 AM)
Snow has been reported at the top of Maunakea again on Nov. 18, 2018.
The Maunakea Weather forecast for the next few days reports the following conditions will occur:
- Days 0–3 (Nov. 19 through 21) Maunakea Weather Summary: Mostly dry. Freeze-thaw conditions (maximum 1° Celsius on Monday morning, minimum -1° Celsius on Monday afternoon). Wind will be generally light.
- Days 3-6 (Nov. 22 through 24) Maunakea Weather Summary: A dusting of new snow. Freeze-thaw conditions (maximum 2° Celsius on Saturday morning, minimum 0° Celsius on Thursday morning). Wind will be generally light.
- Days 6-9 (Nov 25 through 27) Maunakea Weather Summary: A dusting of snow turning to light rain (total 4mm) on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing (maximum 4° Celsius on Tuesday morning, minimum 2° Celsius on Sunday morning). Wind will be generally light.