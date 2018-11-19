HPD Arrests 23 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Nov. 12, through Nov. 18, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 967 DUI arrests compared with 1,021 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.

There have been 1,024 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,193 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1%.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 28 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10.7% for fatal crashes, and 10% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: