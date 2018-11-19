Bruno Mars Thanksgiving Meals to be Delivered Statewide

The Salvation Army will be handing out approximately 5,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals through annual meal events at locations statewide from Hanapepe to Honoka‘a, including the 48th annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu for approximately 2,000 guests. Thanks to the previously announced donation from Hawai‘i-born superstar Bruno Mars, an additional 24,000 individuals across the state will receive Thanksgiving holiday meals via a voucher program through The Salvation Army’s Corps in Hawai‘i. Bruno Mars is not attending any of the Thanksgiving meal functions listed below.

“With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we wanted to highlight our annual Thanksgiving meal events by island,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “And, thanks to the generosity of Hawai‘i’s own Bruno Mars, we will be able to provide an additional 24,000 individuals with Thanksgiving holiday meals through our ‘Share a Holiday Feast’ partnership with Foodland.”

“Our hardworking Corps officers, staff and volunteers will distribute the ‘Share a Holiday Feast’ vouchers to families, allowing us to now reach more families across the state through our outreach programs,” said Martin. “We encourage those in need of a meal who can’t attend our annual events, please reach out to The Salvation Army Corps in their community. A complete list of locations can be found online . And, those on O‘ahu may contact The Salvation Army Family Services Office at (808) 841-5565. We also partner with other social service agencies as well and they can direct clients to our Corps. And, Aloha United Way’s 211 is always a valuable resource.”

ANNUAL THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY MEALS SCHEDULE BY ISLAND

HAWAI‘I ISLAND Hilo Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 Aunt Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale 799 Pi‘ilani St, Hilo 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Kailua-Kona Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill 75-5995 Kuakini Highway Kailua-Kona 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at The Salvation Army Kona Corps or at Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill. Delivery of plate lunches for elderly and shut ins are also available. Call (808) 326-2330 to request a meal to be delivered. North Hawai‘i Island Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 Each year, The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawaii Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers. To receive a meal this Thanksgiving, please contact The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps at (808) 333-1248.

KAUA‘I

Hanapepe

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps

4465 Puolo Road, Hanapepe,

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Līhue

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

LĪhue Convention Center

4101-4173 Hardy Street

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

O‘AHU

Honolulu

Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018

Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MAUI

Kahului

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

University of Hawai‘i Maui College

Pa‘ina Cafeteria Dining Room

310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului,

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.