November 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 78. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 74. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Looking Ahead

Patches of showery clouds will eventually exit south of all islands late today. Clouds and showers carried by the breezy to locally strong trade winds will affect mainly windward areas, and may reach the lee areas of the smaller islands. Drier but still breezy trade wind weather is expected Monday through Wednesday, with lighter winds and increased showers possible by Thanksgiving.

