November 18, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday November 25: The current north-northwest swell will continue to slowly decline today. Another moderate sized northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores through the middle of this week due to the strong trades. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the upcoming week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high N ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high N ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

