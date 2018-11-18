Kona Stories to Host Pre-School Story Time on Nov. 28

Kona Stories Book Store will host its monthly pre-school story time event for keiki on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10:30 a.m. This month’s reading will focus on dinosaurs. The event is appropriate for children ages three to six years old.

Parents are asked to check in 10 minutes before the event start time at Kona Stories. The event will be held in the courtyard beneath a tent. Space is limited and interested parents should RSVP by calling (808) 324-0350 or emailing KS@konastories.com. There is a $5 participation fee to cover crafts and snacks, and children will receive a $5 coupon to use in the book store.

Pre-school story time is held at Kona Stories Book Store on the last Wednesday of every month at 10:30 a.m. The next event will be on Jan. 30, 2019. It is supported by the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Founded in 1881, AAUW has been a leading voice advocating for education and equity among women and girls, lifelong education and positive social change.