HPD Reports Apparent Drowning at Kehena Beach

Hawai‘i Fire Department Company 10 responded to a report of a drowning at Kehena Beach on Nov. 17, 2018.

Rescue personnel arrived on the scene at 5:16 p.m. to find a man in his 30s at the bottom of Kehena cliffs in the sand by the waters edge. Bystanders were performing CPR.

HFD took over resuscitation efforts. CPR was performed by six HFD personnel on the beach for approximately 25 o 30 minutes.

The victim was then extricated up the rocky pathway and transported to Hilo Medical Center with continued resuscitation efforts enroute.

The man was pronounced dead.