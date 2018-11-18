Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: Nov. 19–23

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Hawai‘i County have scheduled the following lane closures between Monday and Friday, Nov. 19 to 23, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

MOUNTAIN VIEW Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 16 on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Marker 0 and 4 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 23, for road repairs.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

NA‘ALEHU Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 65 and 69 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 115 and 116 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

PUNALU‘U Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions at mile marker 57 in the vicinity of Punalu’u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 5 and 6 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

HILO TO ONOMEA Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waia‘ama Stream Bridge on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge and Chin Chuck Road on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 6 and 7 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 21 and 23 on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.