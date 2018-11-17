November 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 80. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 73. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 76. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds will persist into early next week. A weakening frontal boundary moving down across the state will bring numerous showers and the possibility of a heavy downpour across windward sections this weekend. In addition, the strong trades will carry brief showers to leeward sections of the smaller islands through tonight. Showers are expected to be most active over Kauai, Oahu and Molokai today, across Maui through this evening, and on the Big Island from tonight into Sunday. The trades may become locally windy next Tuesday and Wednesday.

