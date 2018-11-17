November 17, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday November 24: The current north-northwest swell will lower later today through Sunday. Another small to moderate sized northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the weekend and next week. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores this weekend and early next week due to strong trades.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

