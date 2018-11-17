HPD Seeks Pepe‘ekeo Woman for Questioning

Hawaii Island police are looking for 28-year-old Britney Ku‘uipo Tavares of Pepe‘ekeo wanted for questioning in a terroristic threatening case and on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bryson Pilor at (808) 961-2255, the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.