Hawai‘i Wildlife Center to Host ‘Happy BirdDays’ Celebration

The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center (HWC) invites the public to celebrate its seventh anniversary with a day of family fun and activities on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in North Kohala.

The “Happy BirdDays” celebration will include carnival games, arts and crafts, prize drawings, facility tours and birthday cake and ice cream. The event will be held at HWC’s Ho‘opulama Discovery Center located at 53-324 Lighthouse Road in Kapa‘au.

Halau Hula Kalaniumi a Liloa and Na Kupuna o Kohala will open the event with live hula performances. Tours of the wildlife hospital facility will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Signups will be requested at the welcome table and admission is free.

Every $5 donation during the event will be entered to win prizes from the center’s retail store including handcrafted artwork by Claudia Hafner, Dayna Weber, Jack Jeffrey, David Hayes, Liz Miller, Elaine Kollias, and Caren Loebel-Fried. HWC’s website will feature a “Party Pueo” (similar to “Flat Stanley”). Participants are encouraged to take selfies with the Party Pueo throughout the month and share them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #happybirddaysHWC or by emailing photos to birddays@hawaiiwildlifecenter.org.

For more information, visit www.hawaiiwildlifecenter.org/happybirddays.