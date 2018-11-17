Big Island Press Club to Honor President of Civil Beat

The Big Island Press Club will host its annual Christmas luncheon and Torch of Light Award Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hilo Bay Café restaurant.

The luncheon will honor Brian Black, president and executive director of the nonprofit Civil Beat Law Center, for his commitment to transparency and responsiveness in government.

Black is said to work by the motto, “Open government is a cornerstone of democracy and critical to an informed electorate.”

“The Law Center strongly believes that government business should be conducted as openly as possible because secrecy only fuels distrust of public officials,” states the Civil Beat Law Center’s website. “Anyone with questions about access to government information or meetings in Hawai‘i may contact the Law Center for advice.”

Attendees of the luncheon may choose one of two options for their entree: Hawaiian fresh catch nicoise with mixed organic greens, market beans, tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, nicoise olives, white balsamic vinegar and remoulade; or Maui rum BBQ ribs with cheesy scallion biscuits and lilikoi slaw.

Tickets are $30 for club members, $35 for non-members and may be purchased online. The deadline to register is Dec. 1.