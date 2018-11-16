PUC Chair to Retire at End of 2018

Gov. David Ige has accepted the resignation of Randall Iwase, who will be leaving the Public Utilities Commission effective Dec. 28, 2018.

In a letter to the governor dated Nov. 9, 2018, Iwase said that he is retiring to spend more time with his family.

“Randy Iwase has played a key role at the Public Utilities Commission during a time of transition,” said Gov. Ige. “I thank him for his unwavering commitment to the state’s energy efficiency goals and to Hawaiʻi’s 100% renewable energy future.”

Gov. Ige will appoint a replacement, whose term expires on June 30, 2020. The appointee will be subject to senate consideration and confirmation.