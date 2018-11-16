AD
PUC Chair to Retire at End of 2018

By Big Island Now
November 16, 2018, 1:24 PM HST (Updated November 16, 2018, 1:24 PM)
Randy Iwase. PC: PUC

Gov. David Ige has accepted the resignation of Randall Iwase, who will be leaving the Public Utilities Commission effective Dec. 28, 2018.

In a letter to the governor dated Nov. 9, 2018, Iwase said that he is retiring to spend more time with his family.

“Randy Iwase has played a key role at the Public Utilities Commission during a time of transition,” said Gov. Ige. “I thank him for his unwavering commitment to the state’s energy efficiency goals and to Hawaiʻi’s 100% renewable energy future.”

Gov. Ige will appoint a replacement, whose term expires on June 30, 2020. The appointee will be subject to senate consideration and confirmation.

