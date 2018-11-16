November 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday November 23: Surf associated with the new northwest swell filling in today will shift out of the north and gradually lower over the weekend into Monday. A small to moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive on Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small background south swells are expected through the upcoming week, which will support small surf continuing along south facing shores each day. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores over the weekend and through the first half of next week as the trade winds increase.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with WSW winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the SSW in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

