Kīlauea Activity Update: Nov. 15, 2018

Kīlauea is not erupting. Low rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Earthquakes continue to occur primarily at Kīlauea’s summit area and south flank, with continued small aftershocks of the May 4, 2018, magnitude-6.9 quake. Seismicity remains low in the Lower East Rift Zone (LERZ).

Deformation signals are consistent with magma refilling the middle ERZ.

At the summit, tiltmeters have shown little change this week, except for a small DI (deflation-inflation) event.

Sulfur dioxide gas emissions at the summit averaged 50 tonnes/day as reported on Oct. 24, and 75 tonnes/day at Puʻu ʻŌʻō on Oct. 23. There was no sulfur dioxide detected by our instruments in the LERZ.

Hazardous conditions still exist at both the LERZ and summit. Residents in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings and messages.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Hawai‘i earthquakes received three or more felt reports (minimum to be recounted here) this past week.

The Kīlauea Volcano Activity Update is a weekly article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Call for summary updates at (808) 967-8862 (Kīlauea) or (808) 967-8866 (Mauna Loa); email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.