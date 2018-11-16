Bioenergy Power Plant Public Testimony Deadline Extended

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has extended the deadline for the public to provide written testimony regarding pending permit applications from Hū Honua Bioenergy on Hawai‘i Island.

Written statements will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, and must be sent by mail to P.O. Box 3378, Honolulu, HI 96801-3378, or by email to cleanwaterbranch@doh.hawaii.gov.

Hū Honua’s Bioenergy power plant facility is located at 28-283 Sugar Mill Road in Pepe‘ekeo.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, DOH held a public information meeting in Hilo, followed by a public hearing about pending permit applications including:

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) application and draft permit to discharge storm water associated with industrial activities from the Hū Honua Bioenergy facility, and to receive state waters, subject to special conditions; application for an Underground Injection Control (UIC) permit to operate; and solid waste permit application for the recycling of ash.

Printed copies of the permit applications are available for public viewing, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 7:45 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at:

Hawai‘i District Health Office in Hilo

75 Aupuni Street #201, Hilo, HI 96720

Hawai‘i District Health Office in Kona

79-1015 Haukapila Street, Kealakekua, HI 96750

DOH Clean Water Branch

2827 Waimano Home Road, #225, Pearl City, HI 96782

Information about the public comment deadline extension may be found on DOH’s Safe Drinking Water Branch website.

Additional information is also available at DOH’s Clean Water Branch website and the Water Pollution Control (WPC) Viewer.