Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Nov. 16–18

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 16 to 18, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 23, for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.