PTA Hunting Advisory Issued

The Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is alerting Hawai‘i Island Hunters of public hunts scheduled for November through December 2018.

The hunts will occur on Nov. 17 and 18, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Pōhakuloa Training Areas one through four and the next one will be from Dec. 1 and 2, from 5:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Keamuku Maneuver Area (KMA) 3 in Humu‘ula.

PTA supports Hawai‘i Island public hunting opportunities at PTA per the Sikes Act of 1960 and PTA Installation Natural Resources Management Plan (INRMP). In accordance with the PTA Hunting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) dated August 2018, and the PTA External Hunting SOP dated August 2018. For more information and PTA hunting permits, go online.

For questions or other information call Brian Leo, PTA game manager at (808) 315-1514.