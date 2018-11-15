November 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

With high pressure building far north of the islands, expect light winds this morning to give way to increasing trade winds later today. An increasing moist and unstable airmass will move over the islands as an upper level trough strengthens over the area. Locally heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are possible beginning tonight, and continuing through Saturday.

