Mobile Shower Unit for Big Island Disaster Support Arrives

On Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, Project Vision Hawai‘i will debut its Hawai‘i Island dedicated mobile shower unit, HiEHiE, purchased with donations raised during the Puna lava eruption.

In June of this year, Project Vision sent its O‘ahu-based mobile hygiene trailer to Hawaii Island to support disaster relief and modular housing in Pāhoa. Project Vision worked with Pu‘uhonua o Puna to raise $75,000 towards the purchase of a shower unit that could remain on island to provide ongoing and future disaster relief. Post-disaster, the unit would be deployed in partnership with local agencies to provide hot showers and wrap around services to displaced individuals as well as those experiencing homelessness on the island.

HiEHiE, which is Hawaiian for “to beautify, make distinctive in appearance,” aims to deliver dignity and transform a person internally and externally, one shower at a time.

The mobile shower unit contains three private bathroom stalls, each complete with shower and toilet; one stall is ADA compliant and includes a diaper changing table.

The units arrival and blessing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mo‘oheau Bandstand, located at 329 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo. Parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the bandstand.