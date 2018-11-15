Kamehameha Schools Names Haunani Fujimoto as Director of Leasing

Kamehameha Schools (KS) has reported that Haunani Fujimoto has been named the new director of leasing for the organization’s Commercial Real Estate Division (CRED) portfolio of space-leased assets.

In her new position, Fujimoto’s primary responsibility is geared toward revenue generation throughout the CRED space-lease portfolio, which includes leasing and marketing of KS properties comprised of existing assets, redevelopments and new ground-up projects across multiple property types—including retail, office, industrial and multi-family residential. Fujimoto will work closely with KS asset managers, planners and operators to drive the financial performance of the organization’s commercial assets.

“We are blessed to have Haunani assume her new role,” said Walter Thoemmes, KS’ CRED managing director. “As KS enters into a new era of managing, stewarding and developing our commercial portfolio, utilizing this holistic leasing approach will attract greater commercial diversity, while maintaining consistency.”

In her previous role at KS, Fujimoto was part of the CRED leadership team and continuously planned for and strategized around the commercial asset portfolio. She brings more than 17 years of experience as a real estate strategist to her new role, and is adept at asset management, lease negotiations, financial analysis and evaluation across multiple property types.