Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island to Hold Car Wash

Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) youth and staff will wash cars from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Puainako Minit Stop/Ohana Fuels.

The car wash will support youth at BGCBI’s newest site in Kealakehe.

From Oct. 1 through Decembern31, 2018, a portion of all gas sales at Big Island Ohana Fuels locations will bendonated to BGCBI.

A suggested donation for this fundraiser is $10 for small cars and $15 for SUVs and trucks.

“We hope our community will come support our fundraiser and get their cars washed,” said BGCBI CEO Chad Cabral. “Mahalo to Ohana Fuels for letting us use their premises and furnishing all the

supplies.”

The car wash is part of Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good’ program. The company selected BGCBI as a beneficiary of the program.

“We encourage our Hawai‘i Island community to purchase gas from Ohana Fuels,” Cabral said.

Puainako Minit Stop/Ohana Fuels is located at 26 Kekela St. in Hilo, across from KTA Puainako.