Traffic Signal Maintenance Work at Various Locations

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting maintenance work on traffic signals along various locations in North and South Kona on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, to Wednesday, Nov. 21; and on Friday, Nov. 23, weather conditions permitting.

Work will be done on Kuakini Highway intersections at La‘aloa Avenue, and at Kamehameha III Road.; and on Māmalahoa Highway intersections at Konawaena School Road, at Onouli Road, and at Nāpo‘opo‘o Road; and also on the Māmalahoa Highway intersection with Hina Lani Street. Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The signals will be tested for functionality and should not take more than 15 minutes at each intersection. During the testing phase, the intersection will be flashing red in all directions and there will be traffic control personnel on site to facilitate traffic movement.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this maintenance period.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.