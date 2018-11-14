November 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

November 14, 2018 Weather ForecastNovember 14, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated November 14, 2018, 5:00 AM)
**Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Trade winds will weaken today as a front passes far north of the state, with sea breezes developing over the islands later in the day. A wet trade wind pattern is expected for the latter half of the week and into the weekend, as a surface high pressure builds far to our north, while a rather strong upper trough moves over the area.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov