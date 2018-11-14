November 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will weaken today as a front passes far north of the state, with sea breezes developing over the islands later in the day. A wet trade wind pattern is expected for the latter half of the week and into the weekend, as a surface high pressure builds far to our north, while a rather strong upper trough moves over the area.

