KSBE Offering Over $12 Million in College Scholarships

Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate (KSBE) reports that eligible applicants can apply now for more than $12 million in college scholarships from KSBE for the 2019-20 school year.

“With support from community partners, Kamehameha offers a variety of options to help college students take that next step in their educational journey toward a fulfilling career,” said Maile Cluney, senior manager of KS’ Financial Aid and Scholarship Services Division.

Students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree have until Feb. 14, 2019, to apply for KS’ College Need-Based Scholarships program.

The application window for the merit-based ‘Imi Na‘auao Scholarship program for graduate students will run from Nov. 15, 2018 through Jan. 31, 2019.

Students also have the opportunity to apply for over 100 donor-funded scholarships from the Pauahi Foundation, which include scholarships for both part-time and full-time students, as well as those working toward vocational certificates. The Pauahi Foundation scholarship application will be available from Dec. 26, 2018 through Feb. 8, 2019.

For more information on college scholarships, go online.