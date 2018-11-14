HPD Seeking ‘Unstable’ Kona Man

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is actively seeking Theodore Kahuilani Casuga, a 44-year-old male who frequents Kona.

He is wanted for a Hawai‘i Paroling Authority Warrant of Arrest.

Casuga is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He should be considered unstable and a flight risk.

The Hawai’i Police Department would like to remind the public that anyone who helps a wanted fugitive could be prosecuted for Hindering Prosecution. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Stephen Kishimoto of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.