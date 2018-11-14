HPD Searching for Man Last Seen in Volcano Area

The Hawai’i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ryan Baker.

He is 31-years-old, 5-feet-5, 200 pounds with short blond hair.

He was last seen in the Volcano area on, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, wearing a black tank top with camouflage lettering “Get nuts Hawai‘i,” dark green shorts, a dark-colored jacket, and black Scott slippers. Baker has a scar between his eyebrows and has “Puna” tattooed on his left-hand knuckles.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.