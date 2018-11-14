Residents Impacted by Disasters Invited to Share Stories

Residents impacted by the Kīlauea eruption and Hurricane Lane, are invited to share ideas for improving disaster response at the Kukulu Hou Housing Fair at Kea‘au High School on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

The fair will feature “share your story” talk story sessions for residents impacted by the Kīlauea eruption and Hurricane Lane. The talk story sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are not required.

The sessions are being offered by representatives from the Hawai‘i Island Disaster Assistance Response and Recovery Team (HI-DARRT), which aims to expedite the process of applying for assistance for people impacted by natural disasters. HI-DARRT also documents the successes and failures of disaster response, in order to make recommendations for improving services in the future.

Participants will be welcome to share stories of how they were impacted by the hurricane or eruption, in sessions that will last approximately 10 minutes each. Professional videographers will be on hand to record stories, however, participants are under no obligation to be recorded or have their story documented. Some stories collected may be used to advocate for improved response to future disasters.

The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kea’au High School in room E 116, and is open to the public.

The purpose of the fair is to better document and explain the numerical data collected on aid that has been given, and to advocate for improved services.

For more information, contact Kristen Alice (808) 938-7239 or kalice@hopeserviceshawaii.org