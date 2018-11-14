HDOT Hosts ‘2018 Protect Our Water Conference’

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) hosted the 2018 Protect Our Water Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Pomaikai Ballrooms on O‘ahu. This annual conference brings together contractors, subcontractors, consultants and governmental employees charged with minimizing the entry of pollutants into the islands’ storm water system.

“As we manage our state’s airports, roadways, and harbors we are always mindful that everything that enters our islands’ storm drain system eventually ends up in our oceans,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “The Protect Our Water Conference is an opportunity to remind those working on our facilities of the best practices to protect our ocean environment.”

The 2018 conference focused on temporary construction best management practices (BMPs) and provided training to approximately 400 attendees on how to minimize polluted storm water runoff from construction activities. More information on the conference, including the conference tracks can be found online.

HDOT maintains storm water management programs for its Highways, Airports and Harbors Divisions. These programs are responsible to implement storm water management plans designed to reduce the amount of storm water containing pollutants entering storm water systems and to comply with HDOT’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit. For more information on HDOT’s storm water management, go online.