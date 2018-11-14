8th Annual International ‘Ukulele Contest & Hula Show

‘Ukulele players of all ages and performing abilities will be happy to hear about the return of the popular International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show. Aspiring musicians can enter by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i website. It is $20 to enter online and entries are currently being accepted through Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

The 8th annual International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show is just part of the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i, a two-day event taking place in Honolulu. The contest takes place Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, featuring amateur ‘ukulele players from across the world competing for prizes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a hula show to follow.

“Over the years the International ‘Ukulele Contest has had the opportunity to showcase and raise the volume for some truly talented musicians,” said ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i creator and producer Kazuyuki Sekiguchi. “This includes names like local girls Honoka & Azita who have performed around the world and our 2016 winner, Feng E who recently performed on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I look forward to listening to and meeting this year’s finalists and to see them continue to take this beautiful instrument to the next level.”

Entries are being accepted in four categories including: solo keiki ages 3 to 11 years old; solo ages 12 to 18; solo ages 19 and older, and group (more than two performers). Six finalists from each division will be selected to compete at the live competition on Feb. 9. Qualified finalists will informed by email by Jan. 1. First place for each division will receive an ‘ukulele from Kanilea. The top performer will receive a prize valued at $1,000.

This year’s ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i will feature iconic ‘ukulele musicians from across Hawai‘i and the world, Feb. 9, and 10. The eleventh annual event celebrates the event’s mission to construct the world’s first ‘ukulele museum in the islands as a symbol of world peace.



For more information about the International ‘Ukulele Contest and ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i, go online.