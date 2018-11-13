WORKSHOP: To Better Understand Yourself & Others

The Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is hosting a workshop presented by Joan Shafer entitled “Myers-Briggs: To Better Understand Yourself and Others” on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hilo.

“The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is the most widely used personality assessment in the world,” says Shafer. “It reveals why you and others behave as you do and how to communicate and interact more effectively with your family, friends and co-workers.”

This workshop is for anyone who wants to understand and appreciate preferences, enhance your performance as a team and leader, better utilize the motivations and strengths of others, and dramatically improve your communication and connection with others.

Shafer is a management consultant and group facilitator who specializes in the design, delivery, and implementation of personal growth, leadership development, team cohesion, and transformation programs for corporations and senior executives. She provides a wealth of talent to her clients across the country and at home in Hawai’i. Joan has been described as a “very perceptive and insightful assessor. She provides both clients and colleagues with clear interpretations of leadership assessment tools, enabling the assessed individuals to increase self-awareness and performance as leaders.”

The workshop tuition is $65 and includes MBTI assessment (group discounts and individual needs-based partial scholarships available).

To register with a credit card, visit online, or contact Majidah at (808) 935-7844 x 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org to pay with cash, check, or purchase order/invoice (for businesses only) or to request a scholarship application.

The exact location of the workshop will be announced to registrants.