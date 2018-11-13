Water Main Break Now Repaired

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that repairs were completed at 3:30 p.m. to a water main break near Pāpaʻikou Gym, restoring water service to customers in Pāpaʻikou from Maluna Place and north along Old Māmalahoa Highway.

Customers may notice air bubbles and a milky appearance to the water as service is restored. The water is safe for consumption and crews will continue to monitor the system.

Department of Education reports Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School will reopen and resume school Wednesday, Nov.14, 2018.

For questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.