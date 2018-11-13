Water Main Break Closes Kalaniana‘ole Schools

Civil Defense message, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 10 a.m.

A water main break occurred near Papa’ikou Gym, the Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply reported.

Papa’ikou residents and customers from Maluna Place, and north along Old Māmalahoa Highway, including all side roads, will be without water until DWS personnel repair the break.

The Hawai‘i Department of Education reports Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School are closed until water services are restored.

The duration of school closure and water outage is undetermined at this time.

Parents/guardians are requested to pick up your children from school as soon as possible.

For more information, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, and (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies.

Email DWS at dws@hawaiidws.org.