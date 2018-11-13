Water Main Break Alert for Pāpa‘ikou Area

Update: The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that repairs were completed at 3:30 p.m. to a water main break near Pāpaʻikou Gym, restoring water service to customers in Pāpaʻikou from Maluna Place and north along Old Māmalahoa Highway.

Customers may notice air bubbles and a milky appearance to the water as service is restored. The water is safe for consumption and crews will continue to monitor the system.

Department of Education reports Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Elementary and Intermediate School will reopen and resume school Wednesday, Nov.14, 2018.

For questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Original Post: A water main break alert has been issued for the Pāpa‘ikou area on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

Pāpa‘ikou customers from Maluna Place and north along Old Māmalahoa Highway (also known as Scenic Road), and all side roads including but not limited to Ka‘apoko Homesteads and Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Elementary and Intermediate School, will experience no water while Department of Water Supply (DWS) personnel repair a water main break near Pāpa‘ikou Gym. Repairs are estimated to be completed by this evening.

DWS will be installing a spigot for public access at the intersection of Old Māmalahoa Highway and Maluna Place.

