November 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

South Point

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Puna

Overnight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and a few brief windward showers into tonight. Winds will weaken later tonight and Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions prevailing. Trade winds will strengthen again on Thursday and Friday, and remain breezy into the weekend, likely bringing increased windward showers. Rainfall may become more widespread over the weekend as an upper-level low develops near the islands. Periods of high clouds are expected the next couple of days, potentially becoming quite thick at times.

