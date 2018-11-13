New Reps Welcomed to Legislature

Hawai‘i House Speaker Scott K. Saiki and the House Majority Democrats welcomed nine newly elected Representatives to the 2019 Legislature.

“The incoming Representatives are a very diverse, energetic group and will make a significant contribution to the legislature,” said Speaker Saiki.

The nine new members are moving into their offices, hiring staff and receiving training on the legislative process. The group embodies one of the largest freshmen classes at the legislature in recent history. The House has a total of 51 members statewide.

The new representatives include five women and four men, ranging in age from their 30s to 60s. Two are returning lawmakers, three represent the neighbor islands, and the backgrounds of the nine members reflect various occupations including educators, business people and attorneys.

The new representatives are:

David Tarnas, District 7 (North Kona, South Kohala, North Kohala)

Rida Cabanilla, District 41 (ʻEwa Villages, ʻEwa Beach, ʻEwa Gentry, Ocean Pointe)

Stacelynn Kehaulani Eli, District 43 (ʻEwa Villages, Kalaeloa, Honokai Hale, Nanakai Gardens, Ko ‘Olina, Kahe Point, Nānākuli, Lualualei, Māiʻli)

Troy Hashimoto, District 8 (Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, Waiehu, Pu‘uohala, Wailuku, Waikapū)

Lisa Kitagawa, District 48 (Kāne‘ohe, Kahalu‘u, Waiāhole)

Dale Kobayashi, District 23 (Mānoa, Punahou, Mōʻiliʻili, University)

Scot Matayoshi, District 49 (Kāne‘ohe, Mauanwili, Olomana)

Amy Perruso, District 46, (Wahiawā, Whitmore Village and Launani Valley)

Christine M.L. Wildberger, District 11 ( Kīhei, Wailea, Mākena)

The 2019 Legislative Session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2019.