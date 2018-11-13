Kings’ Shops to Host Fashion for the Fight Benefit

The Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa is proud to partner with North Hawai‘i Community Hospital for the third annual Fashion for the Fight, a fashion show featuring cancer survivors and caregivers from North Hawai‘i Community Hospital’s Cancer Center.

The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kings’ Shops stage.

VIP tickets are available for $40 and will include special reserved VIP seating, select offers from Kings’ Shops stores and restaurants, and special pūpū and beverages during the show.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Julia Ramos of North Hawai‘i Community Hospital at (808) 881-4420.

All proceeds will benefit North Hawai‘i Community Hospital Cancer Center.

The event is also open to the public for viewing and select stores will be offering special holiday shopping incentives after the show.

For event information, visit www.KingsShops.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Kings’ Shops

Kings’ Shops, located at 250 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa Village, is a Hawai‘i Island shopping and dining destination. Located in the heart of the Kohala Coast, the center is the home of brand name stores such as Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. and Tori Richard along with island favorites, fine art galleries, casual eateries and fine dining. For more information, visit www.KingsShops.com or call (808) 886-8811.