HPD Arrests 13 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 944 DUI arrests compared with 997 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.

There have been 1,013 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,170 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13.4%.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 29 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.4% for fatal crashes, and 6.9% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: