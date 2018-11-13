Holiday Pies Available From Menehune Coffee Company

Menehune Coffee Company in Captain Cook is accepting pre-orders for a variety of scratch-made nine-inch pies for the holidays. The flavors include Apple Crumble, Pumpkin, Custard, Macadamia Nut, Lilikoi Cheesecake, Pumpkin Cheesecake. Chocolate Silk Cake and Classic Cheesecake.

Menehune Coffee’s first and other location is at the King Kamehameha Hotel, by the Kailua Kona pier. Both cafes serve only 100% pure coffee for its specialty coffees. Menehune Coffee Company is owned and operated by a local Hawaiian family. The ingredients for all the cafes’ menu items like the pies, Acai bowls, smoothies, fresh wraps, paninis come from the family’s coffee, fruit and vegetable farms on the Big Island.

Menehune Coffee’s Captain Cook location is on 84-5227 Mamalahoa Highway on the road to Volcano. The cafe is open daily and walk-ins are welcome.

Orders can be made by calling (808) 238-0627.