Hawaiian Airlines Raises North America Bag Fees

The price to check first and second bags on Hawaiian Airlines flights between North America and Hawai‘i is rising by $5 to $30 and $40, respectively.

The change applies to main cabin tickets purchased or voluntarily changed beginning Nov. 13, 2018.

Hawaiian’s checked bag fee for Neighbor Island flying remains unchanged, as do discounts and complimentary allowances for HawaiianMiles members.

Guests flying internationally may still check two bags at no charge.

Hawaiian’s current North America bag fees, which were last revised in 2012, will remain in place for guests traveling on tickets purchased through yesterday.

Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines World Elite MasterCard primary card members who purchase tickets

between Hawai‘i and any of Hawaiian’s 12 North American gateway cities directly from Hawaiian Airlines will continue to enjoy one complimentary first checked bag.

For more details, go online.